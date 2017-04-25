Aberdeen High School 16th Annual Mother’s Day Plant Sale 2017

The Aberdeen High School Future Farmers of America students are ready for the 16th annual Mother’s Day Plant Sale and so are the *plants!

Students will be selling a variety of 12-inch hanging baskets, 8-inch terra-cotta containers, annual bedding plants, perennials, tomato starts and more. Prices vary, and the school says bulk discounts are available.

All proceeds support the chapter’s community service projects and student leadership activities. Stop by the Aberdeen High School greenhouse located at the corner of East 2nd and North H Streets to support the students.

Wednesday, May 3rd —– 9 am to 6 pm

Thursday, May 4th —– 9 am to 6 pm

Friday, May 5th —– 9 am to 5 pm

Saturday, May 6th —– 9 am to 12 noon

For More Info: Contact Mike Machowek at 538-2039 or [email protected]

*plant feelings are assumed.

