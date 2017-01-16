Aberdeen Fire Claims Home Early Sunday Morning

Crews fought an early morning fire in Aberdeen over the weekend, the single family home is a total loss. Batallion Chief Damon Lillybridge said the fire was reported at 1:37 am Sunday, January 15, 2017. The Aberdeen and Hoquiam Fire Departments responded to 411 S Michigan St. in Aberdeen. Arriving units reported heavy fire and smoke coming from all sides of the single-story wood framed structure.

Through defensive efforts, fire crews were able to extinguish all fire within the fully involved structure. A second structure across the alley from the fire, at 409 South Michigan, sustained fire and heat damage along the roof line of the south wall. Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire along the roof and eliminate any fire extension into the building.

It took approximately 2 hours for crews to extinguish the fire. A total of 12 Aberdeen firefighters, the Assistant Chief, Chief, and to 2 Hoquiam Firefighters on 1 Command Unit, 4 Engines, 2 Medic Units responded.

The fire damage to the home, built in 1904, was estimated at $115,000. The home is considered a total loss. There was $5000 damage to the exposure structure (409 S Michigan). The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

Lillybridge did not say in his report whether there were any injuries or occupants of the home.

