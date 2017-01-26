Aberdeen Council Reaffirms Tesla Contract

The Aberdeen City council reaffirmed a contract with Tesla Motors for charging stations in downtown Aberdeen. Mayor Erik Larson recused himself prior to the conversation at Wednesday night’s city council meeting.

Council President Tawni Andrews took over as Mayor Pro-Tem, she said before the vote, “As many people know, the lease was started, and the discussion was started before he ever became mayor.”

Councilman James Cook again expressed concern that the chargers only worked with Tesla vehicles, City Attorney Eric Nelson explained that under the contract the city could add charging stations for other vehicles on their own dime.

Mayor Erik Larson said on CoffeeTalk earlier this month that the contract had to be “nulled” because he did not disclose his interest in Tesla, regardless of size, and recuse himself from the vote on the contract the first time.

The contract was reaffirmed with a unanimous vote at Wednesday night’s meeting.

