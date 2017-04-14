Aberdeen Council Observes Passing of Former Councilmember Jerry Mills

The Aberdeen City Council observed a moment of silence for former councilmember Jerry Mills during their meeting this week. The former mayor of Aberdeen, Bill Simpson, spoke during the public comment period. He said, “I just want to thank you for the moment of silence for Mr. Mills. Mr. Mills and I have been friends for 26 years. He always brought it up that I didn’t vote for him the first time that he ran for council. Mr. Mills was truly Mr. Parks Department.”

Simpson got a little choked up at the podium as he spoke before the council Wednesday night. He said,”I was there as he passed. He passed very quietly and nicely. Sometime during the summer, we’re going to put something together so we can have a celebration of life for him. And I want to thank you again for recognizing Jerry and for his dedication to this city. He was a good man, he’ll be missed, but he’ll always be in my heart.”Mills served as an Aberdeen city council member for 24 years, he was the

Mills served as an Aberdeen city council member for 24 years, he was the owner of Jerry’s Tavern in Aberdeen, and Winter’s Tavern in Montesano. Mills turned 80 on April 6th, he passed away on Monday, April 10.

