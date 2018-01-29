Aberdeen Community Food Bank Looking For New Location

The Aberdeen Food Bank will not be open today as they work to find a new location. After 25 years rent free, the City of Aberdeen is facing major issues with the building on North I street and last March asked them to find a new location.

K Bramstedt, director of the Aberdeen Community Food Bank said on Friday that they’ve been searching all year and have yet to find a new place. A post to their website said that agencies like Coastal Harvest are assisting with the transition but at this time Bramstedt said they do not have a new location to move to.

Aberdeen parks director Stacie Barnum said the city has inspected the building and found it to be structurally unfit. She said as storage it is not suitable for food since the all-brick building has several cracks and rodents have been able to get in. The building was gifted to the city by the Swanson family in the 80’s and has been the home of the food bank since the early 90’s.

- Advertisement -

Bramstedt said clients have been directed to other agencies for service and information is available from the Aberdeen Baptist Church, Foursquare Church, or the Salvation Army. In Hoquiam residents can seek assistance from the Hoquiam Food Bank, or the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Find a complete list of available food banks at the website coastalharvest.us

Comments