Aberdeen and Hoquiam Send Record Number of Students to National SkillsUSA Conference

The combined team of the Aberdeen and the Hoquiam SkillsUSA programs will be sending a record number of seven competitors to the national conference that will be held in Louisville Kentucky, June 19th through the 23rd.

Leading the way for the Bobcats was Aberdeen High School senior Trace Christensen, who won two medals, including a gold medal in Prepared Speech, and secured his place at the national conference. Trace, along with his partner Bailey Harper, also won the silver medal in Audio/Radio Production.

Winning a gold medal and competing at nationals along with Trace will be the Urban Search and Rescue Robotics team, made up of AHS junior’s Ben Cherry and Marina Urvina, Aberdeen Skills Center student and Montesano junior Gage Iverson in HVAC and Refrigeration, and Hoquiam sophomore Trent Wood in Sheet Metal.

Also winning a gold medal, but opting not to attend nationals is Aberdeen Skill Center student and Hoquiam senior Liam Ballard in Major Appliance. Stepping up to take Liam’s place on the national team is Aberdeen Skill Center student and Hoquiam junior Walker Dunn, who won the silver medal in Major Appliance.

Also competing at nationals will be Aberdeen junior Tanner Nelson, who was selected to compete with three other students from Centralia High School as part of Washington State’s Team Works group. Team Works has four students build the equivalent of a small home where they will be judged on construction, masonry, plumbing and electrical. Tanner will be the electrical specialist.

A complete rundown of medalists are;

Gold Medalists;

Trace Christensen – Prepared Speech

Marina Urvina & Ben Cherry – Robotics: Urban Search & Rescue

Gage Iverson – HVAC & Refrigeration

Trent Wood – Sheet Metal

Liam Ballard – Major Appliance

Silver Medalists;

Tanner Nelson – HVAC & Refrigeration

Walker Dunn – Major Appliance

Trace Christensen & Bailey Harper – Audio Production

Derek Stoken – Sheet Metal

Blake Beeson – Extemporaneous Speech

Bronze Medalists;

Austin Hagen – HVAC & Refrigeration

Colby Wilson – Major Appliance Repair

Zach Severson – Sheet Metal

Other students who attended and competed at the state conference are;

Taylor Gran-Johnston, Bryson Grenier, Matt Plato, Matt Zimmerman, Gabe Thurman, Patrick Schroeder, Nolan Palmer, Eric Haven, Thomas Williams, Zack Volkert, and Michaela Leach

The Aberdeen High School Chapter of SkillsUSA will be hosting a Cowboy Bar-B-Que Wednesday May 24th in the commons at Aberdeen High School from 6PM to 8PM. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased from any SkillsUSA member. The Aberdeen Chapter of SkillsUSA will be trying to raise $15,000 to send seven students and two advisors to the national conference in Louisville KY. If you are interested in helping to make this goal a reality, please send any donations to; Aberdeen High School attn: SkillsUSA National Fund, 410 North “G” Street Aberdeen WA 98520.

