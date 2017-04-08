Aberdeen and Hoquiam Fire Crews Dowse Fire in Garage Full of Garbage

Crews with the Aberdeen and Hoquiam Fire Departments had to sort and dowse a garage full of garbage this afternoon after a fire was reported on Alder street around 1 pm Saturday. Police blocked U.S. Route 101 North at West 1st Street, re-routing traffic around several fire trucks.

Battalion Chief Damon Lillybridge said from the scene, “Storage area that caught fire from raw garbage that’s piled up inside there.” Lillybridge clarified, “I don’t know how the fire started.”

Crews had only been on the scene for about 20 minutes when we spoke. He said they were able to stop any spread of fire into the home. Looking from the street the fire did not appear accessible from the inside of the home. Crews were using an outside door, seen from Alder street, to remove bags full of household trash.

Fire trucks were parked across Alder street as several members of the Aberdeen and Hoquiam fire departments removed bags of trash from the home.

Lillybridge said, “The garbage is floor to ceiling high, from front to back. So we’re going to pull a bit of it out. We’ll take a look, throw some foam on it. Hopefully, we can put it out.

There was a dumpster on the sidewalk nearby, but it was already full. Lillybridge continued, “There is no way I’m going to have all these guys pull all of this raw garbage out. There [were] rats running around on the back side of that place.”

I asked him if he’d ever seen raw garbage compost to the point of catching fire. He replied, “I’ve seen raw garbage catch fire. I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything quite like this.”

