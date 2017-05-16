ABC Entertainment president on American Idol: No talent announcements yet, but it’s the “perfect” time to bring it back

FOXABC is rebooting American Idol, but we still don’t know who is going to host it or judge it.

On a call with reporters today, Channing Dungey, the president of ABC Entertainment, said she couldn’t confirm any names yet, despite rampant speculation that Ryan Seacrest will return as host, and rumors that everyone from Katy Perry and Adam Lambert to Carrie Underwood and Chris Daughtry would be joining the judges’ panel.



“We are in a number of different conversations, but we don’t have anything to announce on that at this time,” Dungey told reporters.

Dungey did defend ABC’s decision to revive the long-running show a year after it went off the air — a decision that the show’s former home, Fox, criticized. She explained that the show fits in perfectly with the network’s other reality shows, like Dancing with the Stars.

“From where we sit, we feel like it’s the perfect time to bring the series back, and what I love about it personally is that I feel like it’s about heartfelt, uplifting stories of people who make their dreams come true,” said Dungey. “And honestly, that’s our sweet spot at ABC. I mean all of our [reality shows] deal in that.”

Dungey also revealed that ABC may change the tried-and-true Idol format.

“In terms of format changes, to make it feel fresh, absolutely,” she told reporters. “I mean, this is gonna be ABC’s version of American Idol. So we are very excited. I think you guys will see when we unveil our version of the show, that it’s going to have a very clear ABC hallmark and brand on it at that point.”

There is no debut date announced yet for the show: Dungey says that’s all still being worked out.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.