A year ago, Adele predicted her George Michael do-over

Francis Specker/CBSAdele shocked Grammy viewers last night by stopping her George Michael tribute performance of “Fastlove” about a minute in, cursing, and then asking for a do-over, which she received. But it turns out that Adele had predicted the whole incident — kind of — a year ago on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

As you may recall, last year, Adele’s Grammy performance of her song “All I Ask” was marred by technical issues beyond her control. Appearing shortly afterwards on Ellen, Adele responded to the host’s question of whether or not she had wanted to start over by saying, “Next time I will. Next time I have any sound issues, I am gonna stop. Like, ‘Sorry that’s not working for me, if we have time to do it again, let’s do it, otherwise…..bye!'”

As the audience laughed, Ellen said, “I hope it happens!” which caused Adele to crack up.

Sunday night, Ellen responded to Adele’s request to start over by tweeting, “@Adele, you get every do over you ever need. Ever.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments