A Steve Perry/Journey reunion at Rock Hall? Schon says, “We probably won’t find out until he gets there”

Speaking to Yahoo! Music, Schon says, “Everybody’s celebrating our legacy that…everybody contributed to. So I’m hoping he’ll sing with us. The door has always been open for him to do that.”

Schon also points out that Perry did sing some Journey material when he appeared on stage in the last couple of years with the band The Eels.

“I’m like, ‘Well, why wouldn’t he do that with us?'” says the guitarist.

Schon also says he doesn’t even know whether or not the band’s current singer, Arnel Pineda, will sing with them…or what they’re going to perform.

“If Steve Perry wants to sing, I’d like to leave it up to him,” he says. “If he says he wants to do it, let him pick what he wants…If he’s not gonna sing, we’ll figure out what to do. There are a lot of songs to choose from.”

Asked what he’d do if Perry not only sings with Journey, but suddenly decides he wants to rejoin them, Schon admits, “Honestly, I think that’s never gonna happen…It’s not something he’s interested in doing any longer.”

Schon says he’d be satisfied if the Rock Hall experience makes Perry comfortable enough to eventually “come onstage and…just participate in any way he wants.”

Journey will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by Train singer Pat Monahan. The ceremony airs on HBO April 29.

