“A Star Is Born This Way”: Lady Gaga says new movie is one of the “most creative experiences of my life”

Neal PrestonYou know all those songs Lady Gaga wrote, the concerts she’s staged, the wacky costumes she’s designed and the iconic videos she’s made? Well, according to her, they don’t hold a candle to her first movie role…creatively speaking, that is.

As previously reported, Gaga, billed under her birth name, Stefani Germanotta, is starring opposite Bradley Cooper in a remake of the classic 1937 film A Star Is Born. She tells E!, “Making this film [was] one of — if not the most — creative experiences of my life.”

One reason, Gaga explains, is because making her feature film debut is “a challenge in itself, period.” “I guess I was excited about that,” she adds. “The harder it got, the more excited I got.”

While Gaga admits that she was “intimidated by the legacy of the film” — which was remade in 1954 and again in 1976 — she says, “You gotta grab your b***s and go or you’re not going to have a steady hand, so…I had a nice balance of insecurity and confidence.”

In the movie, the Golden Globe winner plays an aspiring singer named Ally, and she says the plot really hits home for her.

“I was very healed in this character. There was so much about her in me that is similar…” Gaga tells E!. “In the movie, she’s not a star when the movie starts and it took me back to a previous time in my life that I miss very much and I was able to connect with that and relive my career through her in a different way.”

The singer adds that she’d be “honored” to do more acting in the future. A Star Is Born will arrive in theaters in 2018.

