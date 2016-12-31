A six pack of blogs (plus one) from 2016

The year 2016 is almost over, which means we have one last opportunity to show off some of our most popular blog posts of the year. Here’s a six pack (plus one) for your end-of-the-year reading pleasure:

Jobs open: Wildland firefighters needed: We start with a perennial favorite, and rightly so. Currently, there are scores of openings in all regions of the state for entry-level-and-above positions in wildland firefighting , not to mention many other job openings statewide.

Tell us what you think: New trail signs: We asked for comments about trail signage and hundreds of you replied. Our sincere thanks. Please, keep the comments coming and consider volunteering at one of the many recreation trail maintenance and cleanup events held throughout the year in every region of the state.

Wet weather can trigger shallow landslides – Do you know the warning signs? : Many readers were eager to view our tips for spotting the early warning signs of impending shallow landslides (sometimes called: mudslides).

Where the streams are: A new approach to mapping: This year we experimented with some substantially longer blog posts that explored topics — mapping, in this case — in depth. Readers responded by making this one of our more popular and widely shared blog posts of 2016.

DNR mapping tool shows hazards you might face in Cascade event: Maps do more than help you find a location on the landscape. They also can help you assess your risks from natural hazards such as earthquakes. One of our most popular blog posts of 2016 guides you through the array of online hazard maps and other tools offered by DNR’s Division of Geology and Earth Resources.

New mountain bike trail in Snoqualmie Corridor: Actually, just about every post about a new trail or recreation site opening drew a bevy of readers. This is just one of the year’s many popular blog posts about recreation on state trust lands.

New pests making their homes in Pacific Northwest forests: Trees are homes and food sources for many critters, large and small. Unfortunately, climate change, over-crowded stands and other factors are making our forests attractive targets for destructive pests from other regions. Take a closeup look at these newer arrivals.

Comments