A Merry Mariah Christmas: Mariah Carey Releasing Three Holiday Music Videos

ABC/Randy HolmesThe Queen of Christmas strikes again! In honor of her favorite holiday, Mariah Carey is releasing three festive new videos of songs from her Christmas albums.

The first one — a clip for “Here Comes Santa Claus” — premiered on Mariah’s website Thursday. It features Mariah in a sequined red dress with a huge, revealing cutout in the middle that’s way more naughty than nice. She sings the Christmas classic in a winter wonderland surrounded by elves, toy soldiers and Jolly Ol’ Saint Nick himself.

In the second video, released today, Mariah sings “Silent Night” while standing in front of a white grand piano. She wears a not-quite-as-revealing white sparkly dress and is backed by a gospel choir as fake snow falls.

Tomorrow, Mariah will be releasing the third music video, for “Joy to the World.”

