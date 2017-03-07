A mansion like this: Kelly Clarkson selling her Tennessee home for $8.75 million

Weiss EubanksKelly Clarkson is ready to “breakaway” from her Tennessee mansion. The singer has put the house on the market for $8.75 million, according to the listing on Parks Realty.

Kelly has lived in the Hendersonville home with her husband Brandon Blackstock, their two children and Brandon’s two kids from a previous relationship since 2013. The property rests on six acres and includes seven bedrooms, eight bathroom, a saltwater pool, two spas, a sand volleyball court and private dock.

The house also features a basement with custom horse saddle bar stools, a theater and four built-in bunk beds.

So why would she ever leave, you ask? Listing agent Jack Miller tells The Tennessean that Kelly and her family are moving because they’re planning to build a new home on a farm near Nashville.

