A Great Big World reimagine a song by a legendary rock band

Joseph LlanesA Great Big World are kicking off a new tour on Friday, March 17, and to mark the occasion, they’ve released a cover version of a song by a future Rock and Roll Hall of Famer.

The song, “When I Was a Boy,” is by Jeff Lynne’s ELO, a legendary British group that will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in April. Among their hits: “Telephone Line,” “Don’t Bring Me Down,” “Hold On Tight” and “Evil Woman.” “When I Was a Boy” originally came out in 2015.

The autobiographical song was about Lynne dreaming of a career in music as a kid. In a statement, the group’s Ian Axel and Chad King say, “Jeff Lynne is one of our favorite songwriters, and the message in this song is at the core of what a lot of our own music is about. We strive every day to hold on to the wonder and magic we felt when we were kids.”

The tour kicks off March 17 in Annapolis, MD and will wrap up March 28 in Minneapolis. It’s an unplugged tour billed as “An Evening with Ian and Chad.”

