A change would do her good: Sheryl Crow sells NYC loft for $2.27 million

Mark SeligerSheryl Crow lives in Nashville, TN these days, so it’s no wonder she recently unloaded a loft she owns in New York City.

The New York Post reports that Sheryl sold the two-bedroom, 2,000-square foot apartment on Great Jones Street for $2.27 million. The apartment has a dining room, a chef’s kitchen, exposed brick walls, and 13-foot ceilings.

Variety reports that in Tennessee, Sheryl owns a 50-acre spread with a 7,000 square-foot main house and a smaller secondary home, as well as a 16-acre tract of land 15 miles away. In addition, the singer, who’s on tour in support of her new album, Be Myself, owns a gulf-front home in the Florida panhandle.

According to Variety, in 2014, Sheryl sold a huge estate she owned in Hollywood for more than $11 million.

