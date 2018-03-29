A banner performance: Billy Joel marks 50th show of MSG residency

By Andrea Dresdale

L-Billy Joel; R- Mark Messier/Myrna M. Suarez/Getty ImagesBilly Joel celebrated the 50th show of his record-breaking residency at New York City’s Madison Square Garden Wednesday night, and the guest of honor was the one most surprised at his run at the storied venue had lasted that long.

As his hometown paper Newsday reports, Billy told the crowd, “It’s not like I’m the most glamorous rock star, but you guys keep buying the tickets.”

During the show, a banner commemorating the milestone show was raised to the rafters of the Garden, and New York Rangers hockey legend Mark Messier came out to offer his congratulations. “I don’t believe this,” Billy said. “This is nuts.”

As for the concert itself, it featured six “fielder’s choices,” where the audience picks the next song Billy plays. Deep cuts included “Stop in Nevada” and “A Room of Our Own.”

Billy also cracked wise about his many marriages. After singing “She’s Got a Way,” which features the line “I know that I can’t live without her,” Billy said, “Then we got divorced. I learned to live without her.” After “The Longest Time,” he joked, “Then we got divorced…It just seemed like the longest time.”

Other highlights included an instrumental version of “Easter Parade,” and comedian Jim Breuer, a noted heavy metal fan, joining Billy onstage to sing AC/DC‘s “You Shook Me All Night Long.”

Since beginning his residency in 2014, The Piano Man has not only enjoyed the longest run of concerts in the Garden’s history, he’s also now played the venue more times than any other artist. The previous record was held by Billy’s frenemy, Elton John, who’s played there 64 times; Billy broke that record in 2015.

In July, Billy will mark the 100th overall show of his career at the venue. Wednesday night’s show was #96.

