A band, many bottles and a boat: Train Sets Sail on fourth annual fan cruise today

Sixthman/Crush MusicJust a few weeks after the release of their new album a girl, a bottle and a boat, the members of Train are boarding an actual boat today, for their fourth annual Sail Across the Sun fan cruise.

The cruise, which goes from Tampa to Cozumel, Mexico on the Norwegian Jade, features Train, of course, but also about 20 other musical acts, plus comedian Jim Breuer. This year’s lineup includes Natasha Bedingfield, Matt Nathanson, Michael Franti, the ’90s hip-hop group Arrested Development, Eric Hutchinson, LOLO, Yacht Rock Revue and tons more.

In addition to the music, there are theme nights where fans are encouraged to dress in costume, plus a variety of games and activities — hosted by bandmembers — for fans of all ages. Last year, during one activity for children, Train singer Pat Monahan fondly remembers letting kids smash cupcakes into his face.

Wine tastings are also a big draw on the cruise, because Train has its own line of wine. In fact, their winemaker is going on the cruise with them.

Four years into the event, Monahan tells ABC Radio, “I think we’re trying to discover new, exciting things. This year, we’re gonna have wine slushies, which is very adventurous and dangerous.”

“The cruise has become kind of a lifestyle for certain people,” he adds. “I love that people come from Australia during their summer, and a lot of people from the U.K. and a lot of New Jersey and New York [fans]…I love that.”

What’s important for Monahan, though, is that the fans and the bands all have a great time hanging out together.

“I know that Kid Rock goes on his cruise and sits in the hot tub and drinks Bud Lights with everybody,” he says. “And that’s just the kinda vibe we wanna have.”

