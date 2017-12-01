98 Degrees to hold benefit concert for Cincinnati shooting victim

ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqu98 Degrees is holding a special concert in Cincinnati to benefit Ellie Richardson, an employee of Nick and Drew Lachey‘s bar who was shot in the face on Thanksgiving morning.

“Cincinnati— This city has a special place in our hearts, which is why we’ve added another show to support a member of our community,” the band tweeted Friday. “We hope you’ll join us on Dec 15th at Aronoff Center. Tix are on sale now & ALL proceeds go directly to Ellie’s recovery.”

Nick and Drew also posted a video message, saying that while they can’t help Ellie with her physical pain, they can help her and her family financially.

Richardson was leaving her job as a manager at Lachey’s when a man in a van shouted at her. When she approached the van, the man shot her in the face. Richardson is still recovering in the hospital. The suspect is still at large.

