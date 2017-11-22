98 Degrees excited to perform new holiday single “in a grand fashion” at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua98 Degrees has been on the road touring and promoting their new Christmas album, Let It Snow. But the guys will be switching to Thanksgiving mode at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade tomorrow.

Nick Lachey, Drew Lachey, Jeff Timmons and Justin Jeffre will be cruising down the streets of New York City on a float while performing their new holiday tune.

“We’re on the Hallmark float and I think we’re gonna be the doing the single, ‘Season of Love,’ so we’re really excited to get it out there on such a massive level,” Jeff tells ABC Radio.

He adds that the parade’s record-breaking audience — with millions of people tuning in worldwide, as well as attending in person — is the perfect way to introduce the song “in a grand fashion.”

This will be the group’s third time participating in the parade, and they have just one wish for this time around.

“Hopefully it doesn’t rain tomorrow,” Drew says. Justin agrees, “Hope the weather’s gonna be better than it’s been in the past for us!”

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade starts on NBC at 9 a.m. in all time zones and encores at 2 p.m. Other performers include Gwen Stefani, Andy Grammer, Goo Goo Dolls, Flo Rida, and legendary singers Smokey Robinson and Patti LaBelle.

