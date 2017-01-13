$9 Million Loan Approved For Morck Hotel Rennovations

It was “a very exciting day for the Morck project” yesterday, an email from Chester Trabucco said that they were informed that their loan for $9.0MM was approved by the Craft3 loan committee late Thursday afternoon!!

Trabucco said that there will be one additional presentation to the full board due to the loan size, but that was anticipated and is not expected to be an issue.

Trabucco was involved with purchasing the building in 2006 and has fought for funding to restore it. “More work to do for sure but this represents a major chunk of what’s needed and establishes credibility for the equity and tax credit partners.”

The Morck Hotel website says that the historic building was originally built in 1924 as a grand gathering place for the people of Aberdeen and Grays Harbor. Virtually all events of significance were staged here for its first fifty years and this icon’s renovation has long been contemplated as a symbol of Aberdeen’s return to the prominence that it enjoyed during the early-to-mid twentieth century.

Today developers are in the final phases of a campaign to raise the $23 million dollars needed for a top-to-bottom renovation that will deliver an 85-room boutique hotel to the heart of Aberdeen’s historic downtown prior to the beginning of Summer 2018. Centrally located and just two blocks from the recently refurbished D&R Theater and the proposed Olympic Gateway Center, this grand historic property figures to play a prominent role once again in the vibrancy of a rejuvenated downtown Aberdeen!

In May of 2016, the Hotel Morck was placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

