'80s, '90s and today: Katy Perry, Melissa Etheridge, Jewel and more to play KAABOO Del Mar

By Andrea Dresdale

Courtesy Virgin ProducedKAABOO Del Mar, billed as an “adult, anti-dirt” festival featuring music, comedy, art and food, has announced an eclectic lineup for 2018

Acts who’ll be performing at the event, scheduled for September 14-16 at the Del Mar Racetrack north of San Diego, include current hit artists Katy Perry, Imagine Dragons and Halsey, but also ’90s icons Jewel, Melissa Etheridge and TLC.

- Advertisement -

New-wave icons Billy Idol, Blondie and The English Beat are also on the bill, as are rock legend Robert Plant, and old-school R&B superstars Earth, Wind & Fire.

If ’90s rock and grunge is your thing, Alice in Chains, Stone Temple Pilots, Better Than Ezra, Jimmy Eat World, Candlebox and Incubus will be there. Like reggae? The Wailers are on the bill as well.

Tickets go on sale at noon ET today, March 22. In addition to dozens of music acts, the event also features a pool party, spa treatments, art exhibits, lounges, and gourmet food and drink.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments