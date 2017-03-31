55th Annual Driftwood Show and Glass Float Beach Hunt at the Grayland Community Hall This Weekend

This weekend is the 55th Annual Driftwood Show and Glass Float Beach Hunt at the Grayland Community Hall. Comb the beaches and share your find this weekend in South Grays Harbor County.

Submit entries until 8:00pm on Friday, then on Saturday, April 1, from 7:30am – 8:30am Submit entries, from 8:00am – 5:00pm Purchase Float Hunt License – $4.50, from 8:30am – 10:00am Judging, and from 10:00am – 5:00pm the Community Hall is open to the public.

In addition to the Grayland Events, this year there will be a lecture/presentation at MCCausland Hall in Westport at 6:00 PM on Saturday on “Extreme Beachcombing”.

John Anderson of the Forks Beachcombing Museum will be on hand to show unique finds from his years on the Beach and how he takes the past time to a whole new level. After there will be Q&A and a chance to see the new floats exhibit at the Maritime Museum.

So bring in any unusual finds as well to share with the experts.

On Sunday, April 2, from 8:00am – 2:00pm Glass Float Beach Hunt, and from 10:00am – 4:00pm the Community Hall is open to the public.

Driftwood Show Judged Categories

Entries $1.50 each, there will be 1st 2nd 3rd Place Ribbons, a Glass Float Trophy, Best in Show, and a People’s Choice award. Driftwood exhibits and judging, vendors. Experts displaying Beachcombing treasures. And the Glass Float Beach Hunt.

Organizers added, “Wow, 55 years. Saturday and Sunday at the Grayland Community Hall!”

