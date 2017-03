Submitted by Quinault Beach Resort & Casino Quinault Beach Resort & Casino has broken ground on its $25 million expansion. The first phase of development includes a new circular bar, expanded gaming area and devices including a “smoke-free” gaming area, a Quinault-themed buffet and an expanded kitchen. The expansion project will employ more than 100 […]

