24th Annual Grays Harbor Mounted Posse Indoor Pro Rodeo March 24-26

Whether your taste runs from tough-as-nails cowboys mastering an angry bull, wild cow milking or just relaxing listening and dancing to live music, the 24th Annual Grays Harbor Mounted Posse Indoor Pro Rodeo offers entertainment and Western fun for the whole family.

The rodeo hits Grays Harbor Fairgrounds in Elma from March 24-26. Doors open Friday and Saturday at 5 p.m. (rodeo at 7 p.m.) and Sunday at 10 a.m. (rodeo at 2 p.m.) Tickets are priced at $10 adults and $7 for kids 6-12 (5 and under are free). Family Packages (Friday and Sunday) are available for $25. Saturday night features a dance with popular local band “Humptulips”. The event also features a beer garden and a number of food options.

Sunday is Kids Day, with lots of free activities including a stick horse race where every registered kid will go home with an old-fashioned stick horse.

“This is definitely one of the highlights of spring in Grays Harbor County,” said Kelly Peterson-Lalka of Grays Harbor Tourism. “We love seeing old and new friends there, and cheering on our favorite bull riders.” Other popular rodeo events on tap include barrel racing, team roping, steer wrestling, calf roping, bareback riding and wild cow milking.

Besides the fun, tradition, and danger of the age-old sport of bull riding and the other events, the Mounted Posse Indoor Pro Rodeo provides several critical benefits to Grays Harbor County. The Indoor Pro Rodeo is a 100 percent volunteer group, and this event supports student scholarships, local food banks, and other events and charitable activities conducted by the Grays Harbor Mounted Posse throughout the year.

For additional information, contact Grays Harbor Tourism at 360-482-2651 or online at visitgraysharbor.com

