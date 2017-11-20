"2018 Grammy Nominees" album coming January 12

By Andrea Dresdale

The Recording AcademyThe nominees for the 60th annual Grammy Awards will be announced November 28, but if you want an easy way to catch up on the albums and songs that are up for the music industry’s highest honor, the Recording Academy’s got one.

January 12 will see the release of the 2018 Grammy Nominees album. It’ll feature a collection of songs from the nominees, including those in the “Big Four” categories of Record, Song and Album of the Year, plus Best New Artist. While the nominees are still unknown, it’s pretty safe to assume that Ed Sheeran will be included on the album one way or another.

A portion of the proceeds from the album’s sales will benefit the Recording Academy’s charitable endeavors, including MusiCares and the Grammy Museum.

You can pre-order the 2018 Grammy Nominees album starting November 24 for a chance to win a trip for two to the 60th Annual Grammy Awards, which will be held January 28 at Madison Square Garden and air live on CBS.

