2018 "Billboard Music Awards" to air May 20

John Shearer/Getty Images via ABCThe 2018 Billboard Music Awards are scheduled for May 20.

For the first time, the show, which will air live coast-to-coast, will be on NBC. In past years, the show has aired on ABC and originated from Las Vegas. It’s not clear where this year’s show will be based, or who will host. Nominees and performers will be announced at a later date.

The Billboard Music Awards finalists are based on which artists, songs and albums did the best on Billboard’s numerous charts, which include album and digital song sales, radio airplay, streaming, touring and social engagement.

Last year’s Billboard Music Awards, which aired on ABC, featured a Titanic 20th anniversary performance of “My Heart Will Go On” by Celine Dion, and performances by Cher, The Chainsmokers, Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragons, Bruno Mars, John Legend, Florida Georgia Line and more.

