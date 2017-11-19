2017 American Music Awards winners list

By Music News Group

Dick Clark ProductionsArtist of the Year

Bruno Mars

Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock

Lady Gaga

Favorite Male Artist – Pop/Rock

Bruno Mars

Favorite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock

Imagine Dragons

Favorite Album – Pop/Rock

Bruno Mars — “24K Magic

Favorite Song – Pop/Rock

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber — “Despacito”

New Artist of the Year presented by T-Mobile

Niall Horan

Collaboration of the Year presented by Xfinity

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber — “Despacito”



Tour of the Year

Coldplay

Video of the Year

Bruno Mars — “That’s What I Like”

Favorite Male Artist – Country

Keith Urban

Favorite Female Artist – Country

Carrie Underwood

Favorite Duo or Group – Country

Little Big Town

Favorite Album – Country

Keith Urban — Ripcord

Favorite Song – Country

Keith Urban — “Blue Ain’t Your Color”



Favorite Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop

Drake

Favorite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop

Kendrick Lamar — DAMN.

Favorite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop

DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne — “I’m the One”

Favorite Male Artist – Soul/R&B

Bruno Mars

Favorite Female Artist – Soul/R&B

Beyoncé

Favorite Album – Soul/R&B

Bruno Mars — 24K Magic

Favorite Song – Soul/R&B

Bruno Mars — “That’s What I Like”

Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock

Linkin Park

Favorite Artist – Adult Contemporary

Shawn Mendes

Favorite Artist – Latin

Shakira

Favorite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational

Lauren Daigle

Favorite Artist – Electronic Dance Music (EDM)

The Chainsmokers

Top Soundtrack

Moana



Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments