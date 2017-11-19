2017 American Music Awards winners list

Dick Clark ProductionsArtist of the Year
Bruno Mars
Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock
Lady Gaga
Favorite Male Artist – Pop/Rock
Bruno Mars
Favorite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock
Imagine Dragons
Favorite Album – Pop/Rock
Bruno Mars — “24K Magic
Favorite Song – Pop/Rock
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber — “Despacito”
New Artist of the Year presented by T-Mobile
Niall Horan
Collaboration of the Year presented by Xfinity
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber — “Despacito”
Tour of the Year
Coldplay
Video of the Year
Bruno Mars — “That’s What I Like”
Favorite Male Artist – Country
Keith Urban
Favorite Female Artist – Country
Carrie Underwood
Favorite Duo or Group – Country
Little Big Town
Favorite Album – Country
Keith Urban — Ripcord
Favorite Song – Country
Keith Urban — “Blue Ain’t Your Color”
Favorite Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop
Drake
Favorite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop
Kendrick Lamar — DAMN.
Favorite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop
DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne — “I’m the One”
Favorite Male Artist – Soul/R&B
Bruno Mars
Favorite Female Artist – Soul/R&B
Beyoncé
Favorite Album – Soul/R&B
Bruno Mars — 24K Magic
Favorite Song – Soul/R&B
Bruno Mars — “That’s What I Like”
Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock
Linkin Park
Favorite Artist – Adult Contemporary
Shawn Mendes
Favorite Artist – Latin
Shakira
Favorite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational
Lauren Daigle
Favorite Artist – Electronic Dance Music (EDM)
The Chainsmokers
Top Soundtrack
Moana
