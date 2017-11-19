2017 American Music Awards winners list

By Music News Group

Bruno Mars

Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock
Lady Gaga

Favorite Male Artist – Pop/Rock
Bruno Mars

Favorite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock
Imagine Dragons

Favorite Album – Pop/Rock
Bruno Mars — “24K Magic

Favorite Song – Pop/Rock
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber — “Despacito”

New Artist of the Year presented by T-Mobile
Niall Horan

Collaboration of the Year presented by Xfinity
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber — “Despacito”

Tour of the Year
Coldplay

Video of the Year
Bruno Mars — “That’s What I Like”

Favorite Male Artist – Country
Keith Urban

Favorite Female Artist – Country
Carrie Underwood

Favorite Duo or Group – Country
Little Big Town

Favorite Album – Country
Keith Urban — Ripcord

Favorite Song – Country
Keith Urban — “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

Favorite Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop
Drake

Favorite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop
Kendrick Lamar — DAMN.

Favorite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop
DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne — “I’m the One”

Favorite Male Artist – Soul/R&B
Bruno Mars

Favorite Female Artist – Soul/R&B
Beyoncé

Favorite Album – Soul/R&B
Bruno Mars — 24K Magic

Favorite Song – Soul/R&B
Bruno Mars — “That’s What I Like”

Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock
Linkin Park

Favorite Artist – Adult Contemporary
Shawn Mendes

Favorite Artist – Latin
Shakira

Favorite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational
Lauren Daigle

Favorite Artist – Electronic Dance Music (EDM)
The Chainsmokers

Top Soundtrack
Moana

